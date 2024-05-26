Interns protest ‘harassment’ of colleague

Chamba, May 25

Intern doctors at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Chamba held a protest on Saturday over alleged harassment of a female colleague by a patient’s attendant. The incident, which occurred during the intern’s night shift, has sparked outrage among the trainee doctors.

The interns demanded justice for their colleague and called for enhanced security measures, especially for those working in night shift. They condemned the action of the youth involved in the case and demanded a strict action against him to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Three days ago, during her night shift, an intern doctor was allegedly harassed and misbehaved with by a patient’s relative. The intern initially filed a complaint with the Medical Superintendent. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav, said the police were thoroughly investigating the case. The police have registered a case and initiated the investigation.

Only one relative will be allowed to stay with a patient at a given time. The administration has also requested police surveillance at night to ensure the safety of the medical staff, he added.

