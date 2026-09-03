DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interstate ‘chitta’ supplier arrested from Ambala

Interstate ‘chitta’ supplier arrested from Ambala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The interstate 'chitta' supplier, who was arrested from Ambala Cantt, in the custody of the Shimla police.
Advertisement

The Shimla police have busted yet another interstate drug trafficking network and arrested a key ‘chitta’ supplier from Ambala in Haryana. The accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been identified as Ajay (33), a native of Manimajra, Chandigarh, but currently residing in Ambala Cantt. Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that the drug network came to light following the arrest of two men, Kuldeep and Manoj, in the Dhalli area of Shimla on July 21 along with about 9 gm of ‘chitta’, cash and an electronic pocket weighing machine. He said that a case under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered at the Dhalli police station and an investigation launched.

Advertisement

The SSP said, “During investigation, the police interrogated the accused and established backward linkages on the basis of technical and digital evidence. The investigation revealed that Ajay was the main supplier in the network and had supplied the contraband to the two accused.” He added, “A police team was dispatched to Ambala, where the accused was arrested. He was brought to Shimla and is currently in police remand.”

Advertisement

The SSP said the investigation was underway, and the police were examining the involvement of more people in the network.

Advertisement

He added that the district police were focusing on establishing backward linkages to identify the main suppliers and dismantle the entire supply chain.

The SSP said, so far this year, 73 key interstate illicit drug suppliers had been arrested, far more than the number arrested in 2025 and 2024. While only eight main suppliers were arrested in 2025, 12 were arrested in 2024, he added.

Advertisement

He said, “Similarly, in 2026, backward-link investigations have led to the dismantling of 56 interstate drug supply networks, compared with only four networks in 2025 and three in 2024.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts