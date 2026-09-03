Interstate ‘chitta’ supplier arrested from Ambala

The Shimla police have busted yet another interstate drug trafficking network and arrested a key ‘chitta’ supplier from Ambala in Haryana. The accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been identified as Ajay (33), a native of Manimajra, Chandigarh, but currently residing in Ambala Cantt. Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that the drug network came to light following the arrest of two men, Kuldeep and Manoj, in the Dhalli area of Shimla on July 21 along with about 9 gm of ‘chitta’, cash and an electronic pocket weighing machine. He said that a case under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered at the Dhalli police station and an investigation launched.

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The SSP said, “During investigation, the police interrogated the accused and established backward linkages on the basis of technical and digital evidence. The investigation revealed that Ajay was the main supplier in the network and had supplied the contraband to the two accused.” He added, “A police team was dispatched to Ambala, where the accused was arrested. He was brought to Shimla and is currently in police remand.”

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The SSP said the investigation was underway, and the police were examining the involvement of more people in the network.

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He added that the district police were focusing on establishing backward linkages to identify the main suppliers and dismantle the entire supply chain.

The SSP said, so far this year, 73 key interstate illicit drug suppliers had been arrested, far more than the number arrested in 2025 and 2024. While only eight main suppliers were arrested in 2025, 12 were arrested in 2024, he added.

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He said, “Similarly, in 2026, backward-link investigations have led to the dismantling of 56 interstate drug supply networks, compared with only four networks in 2025 and three in 2024.”