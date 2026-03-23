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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interstate drug kingpin arrested by Shimla police from Punjab

Interstate drug kingpin arrested by Shimla police from Punjab

The accused has been identified as Sunny Rathore (48), resident of Abohar, district Fazilka

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:23 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Continuing its major crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, Shimla police today arrested a key interstate drug kingpin from Punjab.

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The accused has been identified as Sunny Rathore (48), resident of Abohar, district Fazilka, Punjab.

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Providing the information, police officials stated that on January 8, the district police had arrested four individuals named Aman Verma (37), Sanjeev Kumar (35), Rohit Kumar (33) and Nikhil (33) from Theog in Shimla district with about 10 grams of chitta (heroin). A case under Section 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 was then registered against them in Police Station, Theog, and further investigation was initiated.

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“During the investigation, police analysed technical and digital evidence and identified the main supplier of the contraband by establishing backward linkages. Following this, a team was dispatched to Punjab from where the drug kingpin was arrested,” stated the police.

Police officials further said that an investigation is underway and the involvement of more drug traffickers in this network is being examined.

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