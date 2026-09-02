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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interstate drug peddler arrested from Chandigarh; was working as mechanic in Manimajra

Interstate drug peddler arrested from Chandigarh; was working as mechanic in Manimajra

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A main drugs supplier, who was arrested from Chandigarh, in the custody of the Shimla police.
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The district police have arrested a mechanic from Chandigarh, who was allegedly involved in supplying chitta as part of an interstate drug network. The accused has been identified as Naresh Kumar (60), a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh. He was allegedly involved in drug trafficking under the guise of his work as a mechanic. He also involved in the purchase and supply of chitta in the Manimajra area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that on August 23, the district police had arrested four persons identified as Kuldeep, Lalit, Vikram and Sanjeev Kumar with around 11.35 grams of chitta from Kingal near Kumarsain.

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A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered at the Kumarsain police station and an investigation was initiated.

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“During investigation, the police interrogated the accused and also established backward linkages to trace the supply chain. The accused revealed that Naresh had provided them with the contraband. Acting swiftly, a police team was dispatched to Chandigarh and Naresh Kumar was arrested. He has been brought to Shimla and is at present in police remand,” he added.

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The SSP said that an investigation was underway and the police were examining the involvement of more accused in the network.

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