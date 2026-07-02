Interstate drug supplier arrested from Punjab

The Bilaspur police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab, who had been supplying chitta in the district through an organised network. The accused was identified as Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar. He, along with his accomplices, had been running a supply chain based drug trafficking network from Punjab. Bilaspur SP Abhishek Dhiman said that the network was unearthed on June 29 after Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Mandi, was arrested with around 14 grams of chitta near Swarghat. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and an investigation was initiated.

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He said that during investigation, the police thoroughly examined digital, technical and financial evidence and found that the contraband was supplied from Punjab. “It was also found that Nishant Sharma (33), another resident of Mandi, was also involved in the drug peddling network. Sharma was arrested on July 1. During interrogation, both accused confessed to having procured chitta from Jashanpreet, who along with other individuals, was running a drug trafficking network. A police team was dispatched to Punjab and Jashanpreet was arrested from SBS Nagar on Thursday,” he added.

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The SP said that an investigation was underway and more people associated with the drug trafficking network were being identified. He added that the main aim of the police was to dismantle the supply chain based drug trafficking networks operating in the district.