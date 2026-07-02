DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interstate drug supplier arrested from Punjab

Interstate drug supplier arrested from Punjab

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar, was arrested on Thursday for running a supply chain based drug trafficking network.
Advertisement

The Bilaspur police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old interstate drug supplier from Punjab, who had been supplying chitta in the district through an organised network. The accused was identified as Jashanpreet Singh (21), a resident of SBS Nagar. He, along with his accomplices, had been running a supply chain based drug trafficking network from Punjab. Bilaspur SP Abhishek Dhiman said that the network was unearthed on June 29 after Mohit Kumar (34), a resident of Mandi, was arrested with around 14 grams of chitta near Swarghat. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and an investigation was initiated.

Advertisement

He said that during investigation, the police thoroughly examined digital, technical and financial evidence and found that the contraband was supplied from Punjab. “It was also found that Nishant Sharma (33), another resident of Mandi, was also involved in the drug peddling network. Sharma was arrested on July 1. During interrogation, both accused confessed to having procured chitta from Jashanpreet, who along with other individuals, was running a drug trafficking network. A police team was dispatched to Punjab and Jashanpreet was arrested from SBS Nagar on Thursday,” he added.

Advertisement

The SP said that an investigation was underway and more people associated with the drug trafficking network were being identified. He added that the main aim of the police was to dismantle the supply chain based drug trafficking networks operating in the district.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts