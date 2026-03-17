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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Interstate drug supplier arrested from Punjab

Interstate drug supplier arrested from Punjab

The accused is resident of Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:47 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Intensifying its crackdown on illicit drug networks, police have arrested yet another interstate drug supplier, involved in chitta (heroin) trafficking from Amritsar, Punjab, who was operating under a location-based module in the district.

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The accused has been identified as Lucas (34), resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that on February 9, 2026, the district police had arrested a woman named Naveen Lata (20) from Jubbal area with 13.46 g chitta. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was then registered against her and an investigation was initiated.

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He said that during the investigation, the police collected and thoroughly examined various digital evidence such as call detail records and social media activities, and found her links with a Punjab-based drug trafficker whose network extended to some local youths from Jubbal and Rohru regions in the district.

“Based on digital evidence, a special police team conducted continuous raids in Mohali, Kharar and Amritsar in Punjab. During the intensive operation, the main supplier of the network was arrested from Amritsar,” he said.

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“The police also recovered two mobile phones and seven SIM cards from the accused, which have been sent for forensic analysis,” he added.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused woman’s role was to hide and plant the contraband at different locations and send photos and videos of those locations to the main supplier. The supplier would then share those exact locations with customers, thereby facilitating the delivery of drugs. This constituted a location-based drug delivery system, which has now been successfully dismantled by the police,” the SSP said.

He further said that the police are investigating the involvement of more individuals in this network.

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