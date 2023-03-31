Intimation must if investments cross 6-month basic pay, govt tells officers

New Delhi, March 30
The Centre has asked the members of All-India Services, including IAS and IPS officers, to inform it in case their total transactions in stock, shares or other investments exceeded their six-month basic salary in a calendar year.
In an order issued on March 20, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the intimation to the government “was in addition to similar information that needed to be shared by them under Rule 16 (4) of All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968”. It said these rules were applicable to the members of three All-India Services, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS).
