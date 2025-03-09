DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / International conference on gender equality kicks off at Baijnath college

International conference on gender equality kicks off at Baijnath college

An international conference began today at Pandit Sant Ram Government College, Baijnath, in celebration of International Women's Day. The theme of the conference is "Gender Equality: Rhetoric to Action – Balancing Achievements with Unresolved Issues" and it has attracted scholars,...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:37 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
An international conference began today at Pandit Sant Ram Government College, Baijnath, in celebration of International Women’s Day. The theme of the conference is “Gender Equality: Rhetoric to Action – Balancing Achievements with Unresolved Issues” and it has attracted scholars, educators, researchers and social activists from across the globe.

The principal, Dr Pradeep Kumar Mandal, emphasised the need for tangible changes at the grassroots to uplift women. He said discussions alone are insufficient and urged individuals to become active agents of change.

The chief guest, Dr Aarti Verma, principal of the Government College of Teacher Education, Dharamsala, highlighted the importance of educating not just women, but society.

Dr Virginia Rivera, chair of Global Education Policy in the USA, stated Indian women possess the intellectual and cognitive abilities necessary to bring about transformation, not just within India, but globally.

Dr Azra Tajihiki, an international lecturer and English language educator from Maragheh University in Iran, emphasised the importance of educating boys and men, so they can become strong allies in empowering women.

Dr Mridula Sharda, keynote speaker from Central University, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, pointed out that women’s contributions should be recognised not only on March 8 but every day. She also advocated for men to share household and workplace responsibilities equally.

