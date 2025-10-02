International Day of Older Persons observed

International Day of Older Persons was marked with a district-level programme in Chamba on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal presided over the function. Felicitating the senior citizens, Repaswal stressed that they are the priceless heritage of society whose experiences continue to inspire the younger generation.

Repaswal said that the district administration was committed to the timely redress of senior citizens’ grievances. He directed departmental officials to remain sensitive towards their rights and welfare. Highlighting their invaluable wisdom, he stated that the experiences of senior citizens can contribute to positivity in society and play an important role in promoting good governance.

The DC requested the Senior Citizens Forum to provide a list of members willing to share their expertise for community service. He announced that an AYUSH OPD would be started twice a week at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. He also assured restrictions on cricket and similar games at the historic Chaugan ground between 6 pm and 8 pm, along with a ban on two-wheeler parking near Chaugan bend.

For public convenience, he said efforts are underway to improve transportation facilities from the district headquarters to Bharmaur Chowk, Kariya, Sultanpur, Balu and other areas. Earlier, the DC honoured senior citizens by presenting them with mufflers and caps.

All India Senior Citizens Forum’s District General Secretary SK Gupta placed various demands and issues of senior citizens before the administration. Acting District Welfare Officer Raj Bahadur welcomed participants and informed them about different welfare schemes. Students of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Chamba — Kumari Taramani and Kumari Diksha — also addressed the gathering. The Deputy Commissioner also honoured the senior citizens.