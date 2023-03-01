Int'l maths seminar in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 28

Mathematics experts from across the world would participate in the international mathematics seminar at Government Degree College here on March 3. This was stated by principal Chandan Bhardwaj here today.

He said the two-day seminar would be attended by academicians, scientists of physics, astrology, zeology, zoology and engineering sciences and space scientists. He said on the inaugural day, lectures will be delivered by Prof GP Rao from UAE, Prof Hezal from Turkey and Dr SK Pal from Defence Research and Development Organisation of India.

Dr Chandan said Sunil Sharma Bittu, political advisor to the Chief Minister, would inaugurate the seminar. He said over 10 experts from various fields would read their research papers on the occasion.