Introduce heli taxi service to aid tourism in Shimla: Stakeholders

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 30

Citing poor connectivity as a major hindrance, Shimla Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association today demanded heli taxi service and luxury buses from Chandigarh airport to boost tourism in and around the state capital.

“The hotel industry is hopeful of good occupancy in the days to come after the restoration of road connectivity. The tourism in Shimla has come to a grinding halt as the hotel occupancy has come to a naught or is barely one to two per cent even on the weekends,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the association.

He said the tourism stakeholders in Himachal were under stress as their income from such huge investment on hotels is zero, resulting in grave financial hardships. “The tourism industry of Shimla is bearing financial loss for one or the reason from last five years, including the water shortage and two worst ever years of Covid pandemic,” Seth said.

He lamented that now when all was going well and hoteliers were hoping for good returns, the rains have dashed all their hopes. “Though the government has restored roads in the shortest possible time starting of heli-taxi services and luxury buses from Chandigarh can bring tourists in large numbers,” he said. Shimla has road and rail connectivity and it is not flood-prone area, so with little bit of efforts Shimla can attract tourists, he said.

The tourism industry is the backbone of economy of Himachal as it contributes 7.5 per cent share to the GDP of the state and is the highest employment generating industry. “The livelihood of thousands of families is dependent on tourism industry as many people are working as guides, porters, taxi drivers and doing many other such jobs. So bringing the tourism back on track remains a big challenge,” said Seth.

#Shimla