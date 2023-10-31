Introduced by BJP, Sukhu govt to give up natural farming

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today said that the state government would discontinue natural farming, one of the major schemes of the previous BJP government, and instead promote organic farming. “Natural farming is not a new concept. In the name of natural farming, nothing has been done except for holding a few seminars in closed rooms,” he claimed. “We intend to change the pattern of agriculture in the state by giving a major thrust to organic farming,” he added.

The previous BJP government had introduced natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana in 2018. The objective of the scheme was to harmonise nature with farming and enhance farmers’ income, mainly by bringing down the cost of cultivation with the use of natural products for fertiliser and pesticides. In fact, previous Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced in one of his Budget speeches that 50,000 acres would be brought under natural farming. Besides, the government also intended to develop 100 villages as natural farming villages and open two mandis to sell natural farming produce.

According to officials, around 1.71 lakh farmers are practising natural farming partially or fully at present and around 24,000 hectares have already come under natural farming. “Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the state several times for adopting natural farming. The NITI Aayog, too, has praised natural farming,” said a person who practices natural farming. The minister, however, was not convinced. “We will promote cattle-based organic farming. Farmers will be offered quality seed and technical know,” he added.

