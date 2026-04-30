INTUC calls for dialogue, seeks clarity on its role in state

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has called for an immediate dialogue with the state government, seeking clarity on its official role and recognition in the state’s labour framework. INTUC district president YP Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, expressed concern over the lack of engagement with the union though the Congress had been in power for over three years.

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Kapoor said that INTUC, historically aligned with the Indian National Congress, had not been invited for consultations or included in policy discussions concerning workers. He urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to clearly state whether the government recognised INTUC as a representative labour body.

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He referred to a recent Delhi High Court judgment on INTUC recognition and claimed that earlier restrictions on the union had been lifted, reinforcing its legitimacy across sectors such as coal and steel. However, still there had been continued exclusion of INTUC from official forums.

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Kapoor criticised what he termed “self-styled groups” for misleading workers and weakening organised labour. On national issues, he demanded the rollback of the four labour codes introduced by the Central Government, advocating restoration of earlier labour laws to safeguard workers’ rights.

He raised concerns over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and alleged that delays in the state’s financial contribution had affected workers’ benefits. INTUC warned it would take a firm stand if the government failed to respond promptly.