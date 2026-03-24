Investiture ceremony at Army Training Command

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here today organised an investiture ceremony during which establishments and individuals were recognised for their outstanding contributions during the 2025-26 training year by Lt Gen Devender Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC.

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The prestigious GOC-in-C Army Training Command Unit Citation was conferred upon four Category ‘A’ Training Establishments—Army Air Defence College, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School and Rashtriya Indian Military College and two affiliated units: 269 Engineer Regiment and 665 Army Aviation Squadron (R&O).

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Along with this, Financial Excellence Awards were conferred upon Combat Army Aviation Training School, Junior Leader Academy and College of Military Engineering. The Digitisation and Automation Excellence Award was presented to Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Mechanised Infantry Centre and School. Eleven Technical Excellence Awards were presented to selected innovators for their innovations fielded at the Pan Indian Army Level Competition. GOC-in-C Spot Commendation Cards were also awarded to 16 individuals for distinguished service.

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Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Sharma said the ARTRAC’s awardees were central; not peripheral to ARTRAC’s achievements. He highlighted the ARTRAC’s 57 initiatives across the five pillars of the decade of transformation and drawing on lessons from recent conflicts including Operation Sindoor, he further said that drones were now a battlefield necessity and with the ARTRAC’s drone training infrastructure, more than 50,000 personnel were already trained in operations.

He also highlighted that 15 establishments were evolving as centres of expertise to absorb 33 niche technologies by 2030. He also spoke on ‘Vidur Vakta’ (red teaming) initiative being institutionalised pan-Army by 2027, the COAS Quadrennial Training Directive 2025-2029 and the transition of promotion and competitive examinations to online mode. The Commander highlighted the ARTRAC’s commitment to gender neutrality as well as initiatives undertaken towards military diplomacy.

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While congratulating the awardees, he appreciated their intellectual contributions, dedication and commitment. He urged all members of the ARTRAC to continuously learn, adapt and embrace emerging technologies in the spirit of ARTRAC’s motto ‘Yudh Kala Vah Sainya Vigyan Mein Utkrisht’; and reaffirmed the ARTRAC’s commitment to Viksit Bharat-2047 through jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation (JAI).