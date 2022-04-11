Investiture ceremony organised

An investiture ceremony for the newly-appointed student council members was held at Pinegrove School, Subathu in Solan. At the event, the baton of responsibility was handed over to the newly-elected members. Pranav Sharma and Sharanya Thakur were appointed the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively, along with the appointments of students for Chinar, Deodar, Oak and Teak House. With the aim of inculcating leadership qualities in more students, student coordinators for various activities were also appointed for the first time.

Seminar on nanotechnology

An online seminar was organised by the Institute of Technology and Micro/Nano Manufacturing and Material Group of Maharaja Agrasen University. PU former Vice-Chancellor RC Sobti was the key note speaker. He dwelt upon the role of nanotechnology in developing nanomedicines. University Vice-Chancellor RK Gupta emphasised on organising such expert talks in future too. Institute of Technology Director Arpana N Mahajan highlighted the role of nanotechnology in science. Over 150 participants from various countries participated in the programme.

ABVP executive meets

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) state executive meeting was held at Neri Research Institute in Hamirpur on Sunday. Various organisational topics were reviewed by the body in the meeting. ABVP state minister Vishal said an important resolution related to education in schools, colleges and universities was passed in the meeting. Establishment of a Private School Regulatory Commission to check arbitrary fee charged by private schools, early filling of vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff and strengthening of infrastructure were included in the proposal.