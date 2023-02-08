Investment bureau to be set up

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 7

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that an investment bureau would be set up to attract investment in the state.

Biggest hurdle Section 118 is the biggest impediment in attracting investments to the state. Investments of Rs 250 crore are held up due to this hurdle. — Satish Goyal, President of chambers of commerce and industry

He said this while addressing industrialists from Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib at Paonta Sahib today. He asked representative of the Paonta Sahib Chambers of Commerce and Industry to present a list of pending issues plaguing the industrial areas.

He said, “Attracting investment is a priority of their government and it will be ensured that various approvals and no objection certificates are granted in a time-bound manner.”

“All files will be cleared at the district-level and then sent to the CM for approval. Time-bound clearance of files will be ensured to facilitate the industry,” he said. Efforts would also be made to ensure that industrial unit did not shift to other states, he said.

Efforts were afoot to set up new industrial areas in the district to boost investment. He directed the officials concerned to speed up setting up of a 132-KV substation at Paonta Sahib.

The minister, however, said that it was not possible to make changes to Section 118 of the HP Reforms and Land Tenancy Act, 1972, that prohibited outsiders from buying land in the state without prior permission.