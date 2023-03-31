Investment Bureau to scale up ease of doing business: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

To scale up the ease of doing business and minimise delay in getting requisite approvals through a single-roof facilitation mechanism, the government is establishing an Investment Bureau in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the bureau would replace the old ‘single-window’ system and would be given the powers to approve investment proposals. He said it would be set up under the Industries Department and would comprise officers from all departments concerned to facilitate hassle-free investment along with quick and efficient processing of investment cases.

He further said penal provisions would be in place for the officers responsible for delay.

Sukhu said the bureau would consist of two committees, an executive committee and an apex committee. The executive committee will be formed under the CEO of the bureau. It will be responsible for overseeing the investment cases on a day-to-day basis. The apex committee, which will be headed by the CM, will also be responsible for approving investment proposals.

Sukhu said the objective of establishing the bureau was to expedite the approval process, allowing investors to start their work soon after applying. The government will make necessary amendments to law as well to empower the bureau.

“The state government is expecting investment in tourism, IT, solar energy, green hydrogen and other sectors. The investments would not only generate revenue for the state exchequer but will also open employment opportunities to the youth,” the CM added.