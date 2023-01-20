Investment bureau will have powers to clear projects worth over Rs 10 cr: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that the government was mulling to set up a dedicated investment and facilitation bureau in the state. He stated this while interacting with a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Himachal Chapter, led by its chairman Subodh Gupta and vice-chairman Gagan Kapoor.

Sukhu said the bureau would not only help provide all clearances and approvals in a time-bound manner but would also speed up investment in the state. “The proposed bureau will have powers to approve and clear projects of above Rs 10 crore,” he added.

He said that the bureau would provide one-stop solution to the investors in various sectors such as industries, tourism, food processing, Ayurveda, information technology-enabled services (ITeS), power, health and education. “It will play a pivotal role in making the state the most preferred investment destination for investors,” he added.

He said electric vehicles would be given preference and urged industrialists to invest in the sector. “Air connectivity is being strengthened by constructing heliports in all district headquarters. Besides, expansion of railway network and widening of major roads to four lanes are also underway,” he added. He assured the delegation of all possible help to solve the genuine issues of the industrialists.