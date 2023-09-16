Investors await release of capital subsidy by Centre

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 15

The industrialists, who have invested in Himachal Pradesh under the Industrial Development Scheme floated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, are waiting for the release of subsidy.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, claims worth Rs 200.96 crore filed by 171 persons, who had set up industrial units in the state under the said scheme, were pending with the Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry.

The scheme, launched by the Union ministry in 2018, was valid from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022. Under the scheme, any investor setting up an industrial unit in Himachal was entitled to receive subsidy on capital investment at the rate of 30 per cent of the cost of plant or machinery with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.

The Union Government was to also allow 100 per cent reimbursement on insurance premium of plant, building and machinery for five years.

Under the scheme, the Himachal Government received 1,171 applications. Out of these, it forwarded 851 to the Government of India. The Department of Promotion of Industry and Trade registered 478 applications on its portal, while the registration of remaining 405 applications was still awaited due discrepancies in claims.

The state-level committee set up under the scheme had sent 219 cases to the Centre for the release of subsidy worth Rs 268.67 crore to the beneficiaries. However, the Centre has released subsidy in only 48 cases amounting to Rs 67.11 crore. The claims for 171 cases recommended by the state-level committee worth Rs 200.96 crore are still pending.

The affected industrialists have demanded that the state government should pursue their case for the release of subsidy. The industrialists said they had taken loans from banks factoring in the subsidy that was to be given by the government.

“Our cases for the release of subsidy were pending with the Government of India for the past more than two years. Due to the non-release of subsidy, we are being forced to pay more interest to banks from which loans were raised,” they alleged.

Director (Industries) Rakesh Prajapati said the matter of the release of subsidy by the Union ministry was being regularly taken up with the officials concerned. Pending 405 cases of subsidy would also be forwarded to the Government of India as when the claims were received from industrialists, he said.

