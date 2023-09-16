 Investors await release of capital subsidy by Centre : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Investors await release of capital subsidy by Centre

Investors await release of capital subsidy by Centre

Investors await release of capital subsidy by Centre


Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 15

The industrialists, who have invested in Himachal Pradesh under the Industrial Development Scheme floated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, are waiting for the release of subsidy.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, claims worth Rs 200.96 crore filed by 171 persons, who had set up industrial units in the state under the said scheme, were pending with the Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry.

The scheme, launched by the Union ministry in 2018, was valid from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022. Under the scheme, any investor setting up an industrial unit in Himachal was entitled to receive subsidy on capital investment at the rate of 30 per cent of the cost of plant or machinery with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.

The Union Government was to also allow 100 per cent reimbursement on insurance premium of plant, building and machinery for five years.

Under the scheme, the Himachal Government received 1,171 applications. Out of these, it forwarded 851 to the Government of India. The Department of Promotion of Industry and Trade registered 478 applications on its portal, while the registration of remaining 405 applications was still awaited due discrepancies in claims.

The state-level committee set up under the scheme had sent 219 cases to the Centre for the release of subsidy worth Rs 268.67 crore to the beneficiaries. However, the Centre has released subsidy in only 48 cases amounting to Rs 67.11 crore. The claims for 171 cases recommended by the state-level committee worth Rs 200.96 crore are still pending.

The affected industrialists have demanded that the state government should pursue their case for the release of subsidy. The industrialists said they had taken loans from banks factoring in the subsidy that was to be given by the government.

“Our cases for the release of subsidy were pending with the Government of India for the past more than two years. Due to the non-release of subsidy, we are being forced to pay more interest to banks from which loans were raised,” they alleged.

Director (Industries) Rakesh Prajapati said the matter of the release of subsidy by the Union ministry was being regularly taken up with the officials concerned. Pending 405 cases of subsidy would also be forwarded to the Government of India as when the claims were received from industrialists, he said.

#Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says Supreme Court

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

MC holds rally on cleanliness

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated