Investors to get all facilities: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 17

Global and national investors will be invited to invest in the Rs 260-crore medical devices park coming up at Ghiheer in Nalagarh. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said this after inspecting the park’s site today. He directed officials to speed up the work on the park.

The minister said, “The government is keen to attract investment to strengthen the state’s economy. Investors will be provided every facility. An authority will soon be constituted to provide time-bound approvals to investors’ proposals.”

Around 300 acres have been set aside at Ghiheer for infrastructure development like providing power, water and roads.

The Union Government would bear 90 per cent of the project cost under the production-linked incentive scheme for medical devices.

Chauhan said that the state government was committed to providing one lakh jobs to the youth in government and non-government sectors.

He said, “The medical device market in India is dependent on imports. The setting up of this park will boost the domestic medical device sector.”

The Department of Industries has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, for engaging as a knowledge partner and another with CIBioD, PGI, Chandigarh, for engaging as technical partner.