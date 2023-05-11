IOC, truckers in conflict, LPG dearth in 3 HP dists

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 10

A tiff between the Mehatpur truck union and Indian Oil Corporation’s bottling plant in the area over awarding the contract of transporting LPG cylinders to a Punjab-based company has led to the shortage of cooking gas in lower Himachal districts, including Una, Kangra and Hamirpur.

Local truckers are not allowing the transporter to operate, sources say, adding the shortage is likely to aggravate in case the issue is not resolved in the next few days.

Rajiv Sharma, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, Una, admitted to the shortage in the district, saying there was not enough supply from the Mehatpur bottling plant. “Presently, there is a shortage of about one truckload of LPG cylinders in Una. The IOC authorities are trying to meet the supply by making arrangements from other plants in the region,” he said.

The tender for transporting LPG cylinders was awarded to the Punjab-based company through competitive bidding. It came into force from May 1. The local transport union did not participate in the process, citing lower rates. It is now protesting the award of contract to an outside party, alleging loss of livelihood.

The matter even reached the high court, which ordered police protection to the private party that was awarded the tender to carry out its operations. The local truckers were still not letting it to operate, the sources said.

Arjit Sen, SP, Una, said police protection was given to the transporter as per the court orders. On alleged harassment of its drivers, the SP said, “No complaint has been received. Swift action will be taken if such incident comes to the fore.”

Meanwhile, the truck union has petitioned Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, saying the private company shouldn’t be allowed to operate. They said as per the Himachal transport rules, outside vehicles could only operate on interstate routes and not within the state. Sharma said the matter was being examined legally. The sources said the union was trying to seek CM’s intervention.

Row over contract to Punjab firm