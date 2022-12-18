IPH Dept pipes dumped along road in Palampur

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, December 17
Galvanized iron (GI) pipes worth crores of rupees are lying on roadside at different places in Palampur and its adjoining areas. The previous government had purchased these pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) before the Assembly elections this year.
Purchased before Assembly poll
- The previous government had purchased these pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission before the Assembly poll
- The IPH Department purchased GI pipes having 10 inches to one-foot diameter for different water supply schemes
As there is no space in the IPH stores, a large number of these pipes have been unloaded on the roadside. The Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department is the custodian of these pipes. The department has failed to take care of the public property purchased with the taxpayers’’ money.
Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the IPH Department had purchased GI pipes having 10 inches to one-foot diameter this year for different water supply schemes. However, these pipes are lying abandoned on roads and have become a major accident hazard. All these pipes belong to the IPH Division Thural of the Sullah constituency.
Sarwan Thakur, Executive Engineer IPH, Thural division, says that the government had purchased these pipes for a water supply scheme adopting a proper process. However, because of the Assembly elections and the model code of conduct in place, the construction of water supply schemes could not be taken up and so the pipes could not be used.
He says that he does not know about the number of pipes unloaded on the roadside. The matter has now been brought to his knowledge, he will direct the
officers concerned to shift the pipes to IPH stores to avoid mishaps.
