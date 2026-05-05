IPL fan park draws 46K cricket enthusiasts

Over 46,000 cricket enthusiasts gathered at the IPL fan park at the historic Chaugan ground in Chamba over the past two days. The event, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) on May 2 and 3, not only drew record crowds but also showcased Chamba’s cultural vibrancy to a worldwide audience through live streaming.

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According to official figures, 46,032 persons attended the two-day cricket extravaganza. A total of 21,465 spectators (14,769 men, 2,985 women, 3,689 children and 22 special guests) attended the event on Day 1. The enthusiasm peaked on Sunday, as 24,567 persons thronged the venue. There were more than 14,700 men, around 5,000 women and 4,800 children among them.

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As Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were broadcast live on giant screens, repeated mention of Chamba and the visuals of the fan park during the telecast brought the town into the international spotlight. The scenic beauty of the region, coupled with spectators dressed in traditional Chamba attire, added a cultural dimension that resonated with global viewers, said HPCA honorary secretary Manuj Sharma.

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The massive turnout highlighted the region’s growing passion for cricket and demonstrated its capability to host large-scale international events. The overwhelming response is also expected to boost tourism and strengthen campaigns like “Chalo Chamba”, with commentators and cricket experts praising both locale and the crowd’s energy.

The event proved beneficial for the local economy as well. Self-help groups and local vendors received significant exposure while a stadium-like atmosphere inspired young athletes by giving them a taste of international sporting culture, he said. Delighted over the event’s success, Sharma expressed gratitude to IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, HPCA mentor and MP Anurag Thakur, the BCCI, district administration and the people of Chamba. He said that the global exposure received through live streaming was a matter of pride and would pave the way for more such events in the future.

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A BCCI executive officer said that the success of the IPL fan park in Chamba was remarkable and hinted at the possibility of bringing the event back, given the region’s beauty and the public’s immense enthusiasm for cricket.