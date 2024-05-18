IPL fan park in Shimla, match on screen today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) fan park is set to treat cricket enthusiasts at the Ridge in Shimla. Three IPL matches would be screened here on May 18 and 19.

On May 18, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings would be screened. On May 19, two matches — Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders — would be screened.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “This opportunity would help in showcasing the beauty of the state's capital and give a boost to tourism.”

The entry to the park, which is free of cost, will start from 6:30 pm on May 18, while on May 19, it will start from 2:30 pm.

While addressing a press conference here today, BCCI manager Amit Siddheshwar said around 1,000 to 2,000 cricket fans were expected to witness the action in the fan park.

He added that one lucky winner, determined by a draw, would be presented with an autographed jersey.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Shimla