DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / IPL T-20 cricket matches to give boost to tourism

IPL T-20 cricket matches to give boost to tourism

Enquiries, advance bookings for matches start
article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tata IPL T-20 cricket matches to be held at the cricket stadium in Dharamsala next month are expected to provide the much-awaited boost to tourism during the tourist season that has just started on a slow note. While temperatures are soaring in the hills as well, these matches are probably the only hope left to attract tourists in large numbers. All three cricket matches to be played on May 4, 8 and 11 are likely to attract huge crowds as the host team Punjab Kings will feature in every contest.

According to local hoteliers, enquiries and a few advance bookings have started to appear but the actual rush is expected once the sale of tickets starts. Sanjiv Gandhi, general secretary of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Smart City Dharamsala, is concerned over the slow pace of the tourist season this year.

He has pinned high hopes on these matches, which, according to him, will break all previous records. His optimism stems from the fact that the Punjab Kings team playing on this ground is doing very well in the tournament this year.

Advertisement

Avnish Parmar, secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), exhibits a lot of optimism and says, “The Dharamsala Cricket Stadium, owing to its panoramic location, has a huge designated fan-followings spread all over the country. The academy has successfully hosted big matches in the past and the upcoming Tata IPL T-20 matches will once again breathe a new life into the tourism sector in Kangra district and other places in the state.”

He feels that two matches fixed on Sunday are likely to revitalise tourism. The Punjab Kings team challenging the might of Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Dharamsala cricket ground with snow-covered Dhauladhars against the backdrop will be the most ideal situation for tourism to bloom.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper