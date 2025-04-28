IPL ticket drought frustrates fans

The offline sale of tickets for the IPL match scheduled at Dharamsala on May 4 opened briefly at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium this morning. However, the counter was shut down after only a few hours, leaving many local youth disappointed as they failed to secure tickets.

On May 4, Punjab Kings XI will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the picturesque Dharamsala International Cricket Stadium. According to sources, most tickets for the match have already been sold out. Frustrated fans claim that tickets are unavailable both online and offline.

Adding to the controversy, local hoteliers, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that a significant portion of tickets are distributed as complimentary passes by the organisers. They argued that this practice deprives tourists of the chance to attend matches and urged the IPL organisers to make more tickets available online to attract visitors to Dharamsala.

While fans struggled to find tickets through official channels, many offers for tickets surfaced on social media, raising serious concerns about black marketing.

Dharamsala will host three IPL matches this May. As per the recently released IPL schedule, the first match on May 4 features Punjab Kings XI facing Lucknow Super Giants. On May 8, Punjab Kings XI will play against Delhi Capitals and on May 11, they will clash with Mumbai Indians, all at the HPCA Stadium.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Kangra District welcomed the decision to host three matches. Association president Ashwani Bamba said holding multiple matches in Dharamsala would boost tourism in the region. “Two of the matches are scheduled on Sundays, which will significantly enhance weekend tourist traffic,” he said, adding that more matches should be organised here in the future.

Last year, Dharamsala hosted two IPL matches in May, attracting large crowds. Being a popular tourist destination, Dharamsala sees hotels packed and stadiums filled to capacity whenever IPL matches are held. The matches not only energise cricket fans but also provide a strong boost to the local economy.

However, ticket availability remains a major concern that needs urgent attention to ensure that fans and tourists can fully experience the IPL excitement in Dharamsala.