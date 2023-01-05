IPS officer Saju Ram Rana who died during Himachal CM's rally cremated with state honours

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 4

Saju Ram Rana, IPS, was cremated with state honours at his native Kohalka village in Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district today.

DGP Sanjay Kundu, DIG Madhu Sudan, Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary, Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri, Bilaspur SP Diwakar Sharma, Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma, Bilaspur DC Pankaj Rai, Commandant 3rd Battalion Bhagat Singh Thakur, Congress spokesperson Jai Kumar Azad among others attended the funeral and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Rana died yesterday due to a cardiac arrest while on duty at the CM’s Abhar rally in Dharamsala. He was posted as Commandant 4th IRB Jangalberi.

