IPS officer Ranjan bags President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service

It is a moment of immense pride for Kangra, and the state, as IPS officer Vimukt Ranjan, a 2009-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, has been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Currently serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Special Protection Group (SPG), Ranjan has been recognised for his contributions to internal security and national service.

Advertisement

A graduate of the Dharamsala Government College, his service record includes several key roles — SP (Vigilance), Additional SP (Shimla), ASP (Nurpur and Dehra), and Bangarh Battalion Commandant (Una).

During his tenure as the Kangra Superintendent of Police (2019-2022), Ranjan earned widespread recognition for his administrative leadership and community outreach. He launched the Kangra Police Blood Donation Drive on August 15, 2019, where he became the first donor, inspiring officers and citizens alike.

Advertisement

His anti-narcotics campaigns in Kangra led to the arrests of several traffickers and substantial seizures. This is his second national honour, following the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service, awarded to him in 2019. Ranjan’s journey from a small town in Himachal Pradesh to the national security forefront is a story of commitment, integrity and public service.