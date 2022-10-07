IPSC U-19 girls soccer tourney at Dharampur

Shimla, October 6
The Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) Under-19 Girls Soccer Tournament 2022 took off at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, with teams from 12 schools taking part in the event.
The inaugural ceremony of the All-India IPSC tournament took place last night under floodlights at the soccer field in the school.
The participating teams include Mayo Girls’, Ajmer, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Daly College, Indore, Birla Balika, Pilani, DPS, Mathura Road, DPS, RK Puram, MNS, Rai, TNA, Gangtok, EHIS, Indore, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and Sagar School, Alwar, besides the host school. They also marched on the beats of the Pinegrove School Brass Band. The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Srishti Chauhan of Pinegrove School.
The host team emerged as the winner in the opening match against DPS, Mathura Road, with a margin of 9-0. A Garhwali dance was presented during half-time of the inaugural match.
The Executive Director of the Pinegrove School, Capt AJ Singh, welcomed chief guest Kritika Kulhari and the Solan DC and the ADC. Kulhari lauded the opportunities being offered by the school and stressed the importance of sports in maintaining fitness and character-building among students.
