Iran to Palestine, films spanning 33 nations to reach Shimla festival

Films from more than 33 countries and 15 Indian states will be showcased at the 12th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla (IIFS), to be held at the historic Gaiety Theatre from September 25 to 27.

The festival is being organised under the joint aegis of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the State Department of Language and Culture, and Himalayan Velocity. Bollywood director and writer Amit Rai, known for films such as ‘OMG 2’, will interact with the audience during a special session at the festival. Actor Sharib Hashmi will also take part in an audience interaction session on the opening day.

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Festival director Pushp Raj Thakur said the three-day event would feature diverse cinematic voices and stories representing different cultures, societies and filmmaking traditions. He said films from countries including Iran, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Nepal, the United States, South Korea, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Switzerland, Malaysia, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Indonesia, Italy, Palestine, Rwanda, Uganda, Thailand and Ukraine would be showcased during the festival.

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“From India, filmmakers from states including Kerala, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Manipur, Odisha, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh will be participating,” he said.