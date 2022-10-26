Irish pilot trapped in Dhauladhar hills saved

Ravinder Sood

Palampur October 25

An Irish paraglider, who was stranded in higher hills of Dhauladhar ranges in Talan Jot near north of Himani Chamunda temple, was rescued with the help of a helicopter and nine climbers deployed by Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) last night.

Lucas, a solo flier, had taken off from Billing on Sunday. He had to land at Chogan after two hours, but did not return. He lost his route and was trapped in the high mountains near Talan Jot north of Himani Chamunda temple at the height of 14,000 feet above the sea level. He spent the night in freezing temperature on a rock. He had a radio set and mobile phone with him and he informed members of Bir Billing Paragliding Association, who immediately started a rescue operation. Later, his family arranged a helicopter from Dehradun which also reached Bir.

SDM Baijnath Salem Aajam told reporters at Baijnath that the pilot had landed on a rock. After tracing his location with the help of Google maps, a rescue operation began. He had enough eatables, medicines and warm jackets with him. Throughout the rescue operation, the administration was in touch with him. Later, he was safely taken out from the hills and shifted to Vivekananda Medical and Research Institute, Palampur.

Earlier, many pilots have lost their lives after their gliders crashed in these hills. In a number of cases, neither bodies of pilots nor their gliders were traced.