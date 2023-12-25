Irked by traffic jams, residents of Baijnath, Paprola seek bypasses

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 24

Residents of Baijnath and Paprola towns have been protesting the nuisance caused by traffic jams on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway passing through these towns. They have demanded the construction of bypasses to these towns so that they could get rid of the problem.

Residents said it was expected that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would construct a bypass on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway passing through the town during its upgrade to four lanes. However, the NHAI has changed the alignment of the highway and it plans to construct a new road that would not pass through these towns. Therefore, the plan to construct the bypass has been shelved.

The residents demanded that the state government should take back this stretch of the highway from the NHAI and undertake the construction of a bypass from Tashi Jong to the Baijnath railway crossing, keeping in view the worsening situation of traffic.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal, who is also Chief Parliamentary Secretary, said the situation was grim as the Mandi-Pathankot highway passing through the town had become a nuisance for locals and the town needed a bypass. He said he had raised the issue before CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who had assured early action and asked the PWD to submit the detailed project report to the government.

The traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi highway, which is one of the busiest roads of the state, have not only affected businesses but are also causing hardships to the common man.

Many times ambulances, fire-fighters and police vehicles are stuck in traffic for long, causing inconvenience to public. “If a bypass is constructed, it will help reduce the burden of traffic in both towns, especially that of heavy vehicles, which cause congestion,” said Kishori Lal, former MLA and senior Congress leader.

However, a senior officer of the state PWD, said the Pathankot-Mandi NH, with a length of 219 km, had been transferred to the NHAI three years ago. As long as the road is with the NHAI, it is its property and the state government has no authority to construct a bypass on this NH. Only on a higher level, the state government can take the decision in consultation with the NHAI.

