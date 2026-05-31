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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Iron drain covers, benches stolen from Nurpur, MC lodges FIR

Iron drain covers, benches stolen from Nurpur, MC lodges FIR

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:48 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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An iron drain cover stolen from Ward No. 2 of Nurpur town.
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A gang of thieves has allegedly been targeting public property in Nurpur town of Kangra district, stealing iron drain covers and steel benches installed by the Municipal Council (MC) at various locations over the past few days.

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According to local residents, the gang has removed drain covers from Ward No. 2 near the Children’s Park and the densely populated Rajput Mohalla area. Steel benches installed at a public park in the Kuddi area near Lambi Gali have also reportedly been stolen during the night.

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Residents suspect the involvement of drug addicts or migrants in the thefts. According to local accounts, the stolen iron items are allegedly being sold as scrap to generate money for purchasing narcotics, including heroin (chitta) and other synthetic drugs.

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Sources said similar incidents had occurred last year, when drug addicts were allegedly involved in stealing public property before being admitted to de-addiction centres. However, some residents claim that such activities have resurfaced after their discharge.

The theft of drain covers has created a safety hazard, particularly during the night, as open drains pose a risk to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

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Residents have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further thefts and ensure the safety of the public.

Confirming the development, RS Verma, Executive Officer of the Nurpur Municipal Council, said a police complaint had been lodged and an investigation was underway.

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