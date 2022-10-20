Irregularities alleged in Dharamsala Smart City project

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 19

As the election scene is hotting up, the Dharamsala Smart City mission has again come into focus.

Former MC commissioner JM Pathania has launched a campaign to make people aware of how the project was compromised and lost an opportunity to get investment worth hundreds of crores from the Union government. He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his pet project was compromised.

Pathania said the Smart City project was aimed at making the city the world’s tourist destination.

The first compromise was the appointment of a project management consultancy (PMC). It was decided that only a company that had international experience would be appointed a PMC. It was decided that while selecting a PMC, 90 per cent weightage would be given to its international experience while just 10 per to financial part. After his transfer as commissioner of the MC, the condition was changed and international experience condition was waived. The weightage for experience was also reduced from 90 per cent to 80 per cent. The result was that most international companies backed off from the PMC bid, he said.

He said as per the mandate of the Union government, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) was formed at the local level to take speedy decisions. However, in 2018, the government c rs up to Rs 10 crore and above. Later, the SPV structure was also changed and rather than local officers, the Chief Secretary and nine secretaries of various departments were made its members. This delayed the implementation of project, he said.

As per initial design of the project, a PMC was to conceive and implement the project. However, the entire work was distributed to government departments. If the government departments were to do the entire work, then there was no fun in appointing a PMC, he said.

He said there was no shortage of funds from the Centre for the Smart City project. However, the local body was to spend at least 70 per cent of the funds before asking for the next instalment. The first instalment could not be spent till 2022, due to which the project lost investment worth Rs 300 crore from the Union government. He also raised a question mark on the quality and design of many projects being constructed under the mission and demanded an inquiry from central quality control agency.