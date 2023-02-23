‘Irregularities’ found in HPSSC exams

Shimla, February 22
The Vigilance inquiry into the functioning of the now dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has found irregularities in 18 different exams over the past few years. “Findings have revealed gross irregularities/ leak of papers in the context of 18 different post codes,” said a government notification.
Facilitate recruitment: former CM
Around 4,000 youth are to be recruited through 39 different codes. The government should put in place an alternative arrangement soon so that the recruitment process is not delayed. Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while announcing dissolution of the HPSSC yesterday, had said that the inquiry report indicated the involvement of officials from top to bottom in paper leak cases and other irregularities in the past three years.
The BJP, meanwhile, questioned the rationale behind dissolution of the commission. “Will dissolving the commission solve the problem? If irregularities are found in any institution, closing it down is not the solution,” said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. He added what was the guarantee that an alternative agency that would take the place of the commission would work with fairness and transparency. “If you find irregularity with regard to the registration number of a scooter, will you shut down the Transport Department?” asked Thakur.
He, however, said that all persons involved in the paper leak cases should be given stern punishment. “Around 4,000 youth are to be recruited through 39 different codes. The government should put in place an alternative arrangement soon so that the recruitment process is not delayed,” he added.
