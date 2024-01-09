Irregularities found in PDS ration: DC

Chamba, January 8
The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has conducted 764 inspections in the past six months to ascertain the quality and availability of food items and ration under the public distribution system (PDS) in Chamba district. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan stated this while presiding over a meeting of the district-level Public Distribution Committee here.
He said during inspections, 27 irregularities were found and a fine of over Rs 1.22 lakh was collected. He added that to ensure availability of quality edible items to consumers, 23 samples were collected from bulk storage centres, flour mills and fair price shops. As many as 22 samples passed the quality test while the report of one sample was awaited.
Devgan said that food items worth over Rs 36.28 crore were made available to ration card holders in 512 fair price shops in the district from June to November last year. He added that PDS ration till March 2024 had already been sent to Pangi and Bharmour tribal subdivisions of the district.
He said that 1,49,300 LPG consumers were registered with nine gas agencies operating in the district while 2,64,516 LPG cylinders were supplied during this period. He added that 66 per cent of e-KYC work of consumers had been completed in the district and the remaining consumers could get the e-KYC done by visiting their nearest fair price shops till January 31.
Devgan said that at the meeting, seven more fair price shops were allotted in the district. He directed the District-Level Vigilance Committee to regularly monitor the availability and quality of food items to ensure better implementation of various schemes under the National Food Security Act 2013.
