Irrigation scheme in Haroli to cost Rs 75 crore: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, February 6

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the second phase of the Beet Area irrigation scheme for 10 higher located panchayats in the Haroli Assembly segment would be laid at a cost of Rs 75 crore. A detailed project report had been sent to the government for administrative and financial approval. He was reviewing the progress of various developmental schemes at the Circuit House here.

He directed Jal Shakti Department officials to plug leakages in the distribution system of the Beet Area Phase-1 irrigation scheme or replace old pipes with heavy duty pipes. He said that no area should be without irrigation.

Agnihotri, who also holds Jal Shakti portfolio, said that Rs 5 crore would be provided to the Una office of the Jal Shakti Department during the current financial year to complete pending works. He directed department officials to list their priorities and complete drinking water and irrigation schemes before the onset of summer.

He said that the state police had been directed to deal strictly with the drug mafia and no person directly or indirectly involved in the illegal activity should be spared. He added that the government had zero tolerance for drug and substance abuse. He also directed Health Department officials to monitor the functioning of drug rehabilitation centres.

Agnihotri directed the Transport Department and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation to create new bus routes to Mata Chintpurni from different parts of the district. He said that the Haroli to Rampur bridge over the Swan river was initiated and completed during the previous Congress government but still there was no bus service on this route.

He directed officials concerned to run more buses connecting Haroli subdivision with Una district headquarters via a new bridge, thus reducing travel distance by about 12 km to 15 km.

Agnihotri heard public grievances and directed the officials to address their issues on priority.