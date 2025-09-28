DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Irrigation scheme to benefit 24K farmers in Kangra: MLA

Irrigation scheme to benefit 24K farmers in Kangra: MLA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 07:28 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania addresses media in Dharamsala. Kamal jeet
Advertisement

At least 24,000 farmers in the Shahpur, Jawali and Dehra Assembly constituencies of Kangra district will get irrigation facilities under the Sukhahar Medium Irrigation Scheme, said Kewal Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Whip of the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha, here today.

Advertisement

Pathania, after chairing a meeting of the Jal Shakti Department here, said that Rs 213-crore projects would provide irrigation to 2,186 hectares of farmland and benefit around 24,120 farmers. In the Shahpur constituency alone, the irrigation facility would be extended to 337 hectares in 10 villages of four panchayats in the Changar area, covering nearly 2,000 farmers.

He said that drinking water and irrigation projects worth about Rs 202 crore were under construction in Shahpur, including a Rs 56.31-crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a Rs 28.76-crore project under NABARD, Rs 43.63-crore project with Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance, Rs 56.56-crore sewerage project and Rs 17-crore projects under other schemes.

Advertisement

Pathania directed the officials concerned to prepare area-wise data of all projects, ensure regular water quality monitoring and speed up the completion and inauguration of various schemes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts