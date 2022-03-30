Isha Shahpur MC president

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 29

Minister of Social Justice Sarween Chaudhary has managed to install her confidante Isha Sharma as president of the Shahpur Municipal Council.

Though the BJP managed a majority in the Shahpur MC in the elections last year, Sarween had failed to put her confidante on the post. Ushama Chauhan, who also belonged to the BJP but was at loggerheads with Sarween, was elected the MC president in 2021. Ushama Chauhan’s husband Rakesh Chauhan had filed a complaint against Sarween with regard to some land deals before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.—