Ishroop Saini shines at state athletics championship in Dharamsala

Solan,June 25
Ishroop Saini, a student at Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, achieved remarkable success at the 32nd State Athletics Championship held in Dharamsala.
Ishroop secured a gold medal in long jump and a bronze in the 100-metre race, bringing honour to her school. The school administration congratulated Ishroop, athletics coach Jatinder Singh and the entire sports department on the achievement.
