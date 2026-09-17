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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Israeli national held with live cartridge at Kangra airport

Israeli national held with live cartridge at Kangra airport

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A live cartridge was recovered from the baggage of an Israeli national during security checking at Kangra airport. File photo
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Kangra police arrested an Israeli national after a live cartridge was recovered from his baggage during security screening at Kangra airport in Gaggal on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Yonatan Levi (24), had arrived at the airport to board a SpiceJet flight to New Delhi when the cartridge was detected in his bag during screening.

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“A live cartridge was recovered from the baggage of an Israeli national during security checking at Kangra airport on Tuesday. A case has been registered at Gaggal police station under Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act, 1959, and the accused has been arrested,” said Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma.

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Verma said during initial interrogation, the accused claimed that he had served in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and that the cartridge might have inadvertently remained in his baggage. He allegedly told the police that he was unaware of its presence.

The SP said the police were investigating how the live cartridge came into the possession of the foreign national and were conducting further investigation and legal proceedings as per law. The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him to two-day police custody.

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