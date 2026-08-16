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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Israeli tourists hoist Tricolour in Spiti, pay tribute to freedom fighters

Israeli tourists hoist Tricolour in Spiti, pay tribute to freedom fighters

At Komic, visitors pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters and celebrate the enduring warmth of India-Israel friendship

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 04:00 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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At Komic, visitors pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters and celebrate the enduring warmth of India-Israel friendship.
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A unique display of patriotism and cultural harmony was witnessed in the remote Spiti Valley of Lahaul and Spiti district on Independence Day, when a group of Israeli visitors hoisted the Indian Tricolour at Komic, one of the world’s highest motorable villages, and paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters.

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The group, comprising around 20 senior citizens from Israel, is touring the tribal and border areas of Himachal Pradesh under the aegis of Summit Safari – The Travel Expert, Shimla. The visit aims to explore the rich Buddhist culture, ancient traditions, distinctive lifestyle and natural heritage of Kinnaur and Spiti.

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The visitors respectfully remembered the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for India’s independence and extended warm Independence Day greetings. Their gesture highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Israel, while underscoring how patriotism and human emotions can transcend geographical boundaries.

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Against the backdrop of snow-clad Himalayan peaks, Buddhist monasteries and centuries-old traditions, the fluttering Tricolour became a symbol of India’s diversity, pride and cultural richness.

The visitors also travelled to Hikkim village in Spiti Valley, popularly recognised as home to the world’s highest post office, from where they sent Independence Day greetings to their family members.

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