Issue of second capital status to Dharamsala crops up again

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 17

The issue of the second capital status to Dharamsala has cropped up once again. The BJP is planning to target the Congress government over the issue during the winter session of the Assembly to be held in Dharamsala from December 22 to 24.

Sanjay Sharma, BJP spokesperson for Kangra parliamentary constituency, told The Tribune that the previous Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh had issued a notification granting the second capital status to Dharamsala in 2017. “Now, the Congress is again in power. It has got a decisive mandate in Kangra district so, we hope Dharamsala will get the second capital status. The party just need to implement its own notification issued by the Virbhadra Singh government,” he said.

Former minister Sudhir Sharma, who represented the Dharamsala constituency, was instrumental in getting the notification issued. While the notification was never implemented, the Congress tried to get political mileage out of it in the 2017 Assembly polls. But, Sharma lost the seat. This time, Sharma has won the Dharamsala seat and the BJP is all set to raise the issue.

Besides, the Congress had also accused ministers in the previous BJP government of not devoting time to the Dharamsala secretariat to address people’s grievances. The practice of ministers having sittings in the Dharamsala secretariat was started during the BJP government led by ex-CM PK Dhumal in 1998.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Virbhadra Singh had started the practice of having winter sojourn in Dharamsala. During the sojourn, the CM used to stay in lower areas of the state with base in Dharamsala for about a month. The arrangement was aimed at giving attention to lower areas or merged areas of Himachal, which often complained of discrimination vis-à-vis upper areas, commonly referred to as old Himachal. The previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had discontinued the practice.