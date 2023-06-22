IT Dept rechristened

Shimla, June 21
The HP government has rechristened its Department of Information Technology as Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. The approval was given by the Cabinet recently.
Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have this nomenclature reflecting its commitment to transform the state into a digitally advanced state, a statement issued here said.
