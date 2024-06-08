“It was unfortunate…”: Vikramaditya condemns Kangana Ranaut slap incident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Despite losing a bitterly fought election to Kangana Ranaut in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday again condemned the assault on actress-turned-politician by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport.

“The incident was very unfortunate and must not happen with anyone, especially a woman.

"Our sympathies are also with farmers who have been protesting for a very long time. We stand by them. But this is no way of making oneself heard. You can put forth your point in a way best suited for maintaining the constitutional framework,” said Vikramaditya.

