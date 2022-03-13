ITBP man dies while crossing river in Paonta Sahib

Solan, March 12
Rakesh Prajapati (25), a constable trainer commando of the ITBP BTC, Bhanu of Panchkula, drowned in the Yamuna at Paonta Sahib during a river-crossing exercise this evening.
Paonta Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said a team of the ITBP BTC from Panchkula had come to Paonta Sahib for conducting a river-crossing exercise as part of their commando training course. While swimming in the river, Rakesh, a resident of Uttarakhand, died and his body was retrieved with the help of divers.
Though the due process of tying a rope was done while training the ITBP sleuths, Prajapati failed to negotiate the deep river and died. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Civil Hospital in Paonta Sahib. His post-mortem examination would be conducted. —
