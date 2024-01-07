 It’s curtains on Manali Winter Carnival : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • It’s curtains on Manali Winter Carnival

It’s curtains on Manali Winter Carnival

Artistes perform bhangra on the last day of the five-day Manali Winter Carnival on Saturday. PTI



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 6

The five-day long national Winter Carnival concluded in Manali today. The final rounds of various competitions like — fashion show in traditional dresses, folk dance, classical dance, and dance on new and old film songs, folk instruments and talent show — were held on the concluding day of the Winter Carnival. During different events held at the carnival, artistes from different parts of the state and the country regaled the audience by performing cultural programmes.

The winners of various competitions and events will be awarded by the chief guest during the closing ceremony at Manu Rangshala.

The second round of the ‘Winter Queen’ competition was based on traditional theme and the 27 contestants from different states of India were dressed in traditional attires. The spectator’s gallery echoed with thunderous applause as the beauties walked the ramp in beautiful attires. Despite the weather, the participants were full of enthusiasm. After three rounds of the competition winners will be selected in the grand finale.

Kumar Sahil enthralled the audience by singing different songs at the fourth cultural evening. Similarly, Shesh Ram Shanagi and Deepika mesmerised the spectators with their melodious performances. Prakash, Ranjana, Kushal and Gopal Chaudhary also entertained the audience with their presentations.

Minister Rajesh Dharmani was the chief guest at the fourth cultural evening and he congratulated the people of Manali for the carnival. The minister honoured the winners of badminton, basketball and volleyball competitions. Earlier, on behalf of the Carnival Committee, MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur presented a memento to the minister.

Manali businessmen expressed gratitude to the government for promoting the event, which had boost tourism during off-season. Vinay, a local resident, said more charm could be added to the carnival if wide publicity and marketing of the event was done. He added that the event promoted tourism, trade, winter games and provided a platform to various artists of Himachal and different states for showcasing their talent.

