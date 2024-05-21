‘It’s going to be a blast!’ BJP gets ready to welcome PM

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 20

Dr Rajiv Bindal, BJP state president, convened a crucial meeting of the Nahan BJP Mandal to strategise and discuss the forthcoming rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rally, scheduled for May 24, is anticipated to be a significant event, with venues set in both Nahan and Mandi.

During the meeting, Dr Bindal talked about the historical excitement and enthusiasm that Prime Minister Modi's visits generate among the people of Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the transformative energy that Modi's presence brings to both party workers and the general public.

"The rally of Prime Minister Modi is going to be a blast in Himachal Pradesh," Dr Bindal stated. "Whenever he turns towards the state, a new energy is generated among the workers and the public."

Bindal provided an update on the electorate in Himachal Pradesh, noting that the Election Department has finalized the voter list for the upcoming elections. The state has 57,11,969 registered voters, comprising 28,48,301 males, 27,97,209 females, and 35 transgender individuals. He expressed confidence that the voters maintain a strong connection with Prime Minister Modi and his vision for the country's progress.

He drew a sharp contrast between the current NDA government and the previous UPA administration, criticising the Congress party for hindering the nation's development. He argued that under Modi's leadership, India has advanced significantly, claiming that the Congress party's tenure had set the country back.

"While the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi is working for the upliftment of the country, the Congress party has always worked to make the country backward and break it," he asserted. "If you compare the UPA government with the current NDA government, the difference will be clear that India has progressed 100 times.”

Bindal also mentioned the positive impact of National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda's recent visit to Himachal Pradesh, noting that it had invigorated the party workers. He expressed optimism that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming rally would further boost the morale and enthusiasm of the BJP cadre in the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Nahan #Narendra Modi