Home / Himachal Pradesh / It’s good time for scientific management of orchards: Director, Horticulture Department

It’s good time for scientific management of orchards: Director, Horticulture Department

Says modern practices help in maintaining root health of apple plants and improve chances of a good crop in the coming season

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:15 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Orchardists should prepare a basin (tauliya) around the tree trunk, ensuring that no digging is done within at least one foot of the trunk to prevent water seepage or wounds that can damage the main roots.
After heavy snowfall and rainfall, the Department of Horticulture has advised growers to start scientific management practices for the root health of their apple plants and improve the chances of a good crop in the coming season. “Orchardists should prepare a basin (tauliya) around the tree trunk, ensuring that no digging is done within at least one foot of the trunk to prevent water seepage or wounds that can damage the main roots,” said Vinay Singh, Director, Department of Horticulture.

He said that around 100 kg of well-decomposed farmyard manure per plant (or the quantity available with the grower) or 5 kg of vermicompost should be uniformly spread away from the trunk and incorporated into the soil.

“If the soil test report recommends Single Super Phosphate (SSP), it should be applied by making a circular trench about 1.5 feet away from the trunk and then covered with soil. Similarly, if potash is recommended in the soil test, it should be applied at 1.5 feet from the trunk and mixed into the soil in areas located between 5,000 and 7,000 feet above the mean sea level,” he added.

He said all fertilizers must be applied strictly as per the soil test recommendations to avoid unnecessary expenditure and to ensure balanced nutrition for plants. He added that after rainfall and snowfall, proper field layout was essential before establishing a new orchard. “As per the rootstock recommendations, for MM111, M7 and MM106, the spacing should be 2 metre between plants and 3 metre between rows while for M9 rootstock, 1 metre between plants and 3 metre between rows was appropriate. After layout, pit or trench digging should be undertaken. Where soil conditions are good and free from stones, pits or trenches of 3 feet depth and 3 feet width should be prepared, keeping topsoil and subsoil separate to ensure correct refilling order. In stony areas, digging should continue until stones are removed or to a minimum depth of 4 feet,” he asserted.

Vinay Singh urged orchardists to procure high-quality, low-chilling varieties suitable for changing climatic conditions from the nearest the PCDO (Departmental Nursery) or by contacting the nearest Horticulture Extension Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture) or the Deputy Director of Horticulture. “Growers should obtain a bill while purchasing planting material to avail of benefits under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). A subsidy of up to Rs 3.75 lakh per hectare under the MIDH is available for establishing orchards under high-density planting systems,” he added.

