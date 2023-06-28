It’s pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

Just four days of monsoon rain have left the state gasping for breath. Most places across the state have witnessed heavy rain since June 24, resulting in nine landslides, a cloudburst and six flash floods.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has reported a loss of over Rs 164.2 crore. Besides, 15 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents — five due to drowning, five in road accidents, three due to fall from height, one in landslide and one due to unknown reason.

Besides, over 300 head of cattle have died. “The monsoon has arrived with great intensity in the state. The intensity of the precipitation has reduced since the start, but we are expecting an increase in intensity on June 29 and 30,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. “From July 1 onwards, we are expecting normal monsoon activities,” he said.

That would put the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Vibhag on alert as these departments have already suffered huge losses. Due to the downpour so far, 275 roads were closed and over 1,280 water schemes disrupted. As per the SDMA report, 200 roads have been restored for traffic and 798 water supply schemes have been made functional.

The heavy rainfall and reports of resultant landslides and traffic snarls have hit the tourist season hard, which was gradually coming to a close. “The hotel occupancy is down to 25 per cent. Heavy rain and reports of landslides and traffic jams have led to tourists cancelling their planned visits,” said Mohinder Seth, president of a hoteliers’ association in Shimla. Likewise, the occupancy in Dharamsala and Manali, too, has been hit hard.

15 lives lost so far